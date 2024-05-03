Business Standard
Raymond Q4 results: Profit jumps 18% to Rs 229 cr on strong realty demand

The company, which sells clothes to luxury homes, said its consolidated profit rose to 2.29 billion rupees ($27.5 million)in the three months to March 31, compared with 1.94 billion rupees a year ago

During the quarter, Raymond completed the acquisition of Maini Precision Product to foray into aerospace, defense and electrical vehicle components business.

Reuters BENGALURU
Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Indian conglomerate Raymond reported an 18% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, buoyed by strong demand for its real-estate segment.
The company, which sells clothes to luxury homes, said its consolidated profit rose to 2.29 billion rupees ($27.5 million)in the three months to March 31, compared with 1.94 billion rupees a year ago.
Its revenue from operations rose 21% in the quarter.
Its real estate segment saw strong booking momentum during the quarter, particularly post the launch of its first joint development project in Bandra, Mumbai.
The segment accounts for 25% of the revenue mix and its revenue more than doubled during the quarter.
However, demand for consumer goods in Indian cities has largely weathered a broader slowdown, while rural inflation-hit consumers are cutting back on expenses.
Analysts expect an uptick in demand in coming quarters.
Its textile segment, biggest in terms of revenue contribution, saw a moderated 2% growth in revenue amid muted customer demand and challenging market conditions.
The conglomerate's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin expanded to 19.2% from 17.3% an year ago.
During the quarter, Raymond completed the acquisition of Maini Precision Product to foray into aerospace, defense and electrical vehicle components business.
Post consolidation, Raymond aims to set up two units, one of which will focus on aerospace and defense, while the other will cater to the auto components with EV and engineering consumables sector.
The company also re-appointed Gautam Hari Singhania as managing director for a term of five years effective from July 1, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Raymond Q4 Results corporate earnings

First Published: May 03 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

