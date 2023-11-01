close
Relaxo Footwears Q2 profit nearly doubles at 97.3% on solid demand

The growth in topline came after the demand for its branded products remained strong despite prices being hiked to cushion the impact of higher costs

Relaxo Footwears

Shares of Relaxo Footwear jumped as much as 6.7%

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Relaxo Footwears reported a 97.3% surge in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its shoes and slippers even as its expenses climbed.
The company, which makes the Sparx sports shoes, reported a profit of Rs 44.19 crore ($5.31 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from Rs 22.40 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations climbed 6.8% to 7.15 billion rupees, according to an exchange filing. Its expenses rose 3.2% to 6.65 billion rupees, led by a 2.6% increase in raw material costs.
The growth in topline came after the demand for its branded products remained strong despite prices being hiked to cushion the impact of higher costs.
Shares of Relaxo Footwear jumped as much as 6.7% to 957.90 rupees, their highest level since Aug. 14, with heavy trading volume. They were down 0.9% in the July-September quarter.
Peer Bata India will report its results next week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Relaxo Footwears Q2 results

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

