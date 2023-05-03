close

Reliance Power posts Rs 322 crore net profit in Q4, total income declines

Reliance Power on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 321.79 crore for the quarter ended March 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Reliance Power

Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 657.89 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company stood Rs 1,856.32 crore in the latest March quarter as against Rs 1,878.40 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's board has appointed Punit Narendra Garg as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent).

Besides, Ramandeep Kaur has been appointed as the Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer and Ashok Kumar Pal as the Manager.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Power Q4 Results

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

