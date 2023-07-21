Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL), on Friday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16,011 crore for the quarter ended June (Q1FY24). This was down nearly 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 17,955 crore, due to weak oil-to-chemical vertical and higher interest and depreciation cost. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Revenue from operations fell to Rs 2.1 trillion from Rs 2.22 trillion in the year-ago period and Rs 2.16 trillion in January-March 2023.Reliance Industries announces dividend of Rs 9 per share. “Reliance’s strong operating and financial performance this quarter demonstrates the resilience of our diversified portfolio of businesses that cater to demand across industrial and consumer segments,” said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Limited. Jio’s wide range of quality offerings at affordable price points has enabled strong growth in subscriber base, which reflects in the financial performance of the digital services business. Accelerated roll-out of Jio’s True 5G services is propelling the nation’s digital transformation at an unprecedented pace. In another step towards democratising internet in India, Jio launched the “JioBharat” Phone Platform, making internet technology accessible and affordable to every Indian, he added. Retail business delivered robust growth, with fast-paced store additions and steady growth in footfalls. The contribution of Digital and New Commerce initiatives is scaling up, delivering value to consumers and providing synergistic benefits to merchant partners, he further added. On Friday, Reliance Industries fell 2.57% to Rs 2536.20 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex ended 1.31% lower at 66,684.26 points.Reliance Jio Q1 net profit rises 12% to Rs 4,863 croreReliance Jio Infocomm, on Friday, posted a 12.2 per cent jump in first-quarter profit. In a regulatory filing, the company attributed this to an addition in the number of subscribers. Reliance Jio said net profit jumped to Rs 4,863 crore in the April-June quarter, from Rs 4,335 crore a year ago.Reliance Jio’s total income during the first quarter rose to Rs 24,127 crore from Rs 21,995 crore a year ago.The company’s revenue from operations rose by 9.9 per cent to Rs 24,042 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 21,873 crore in the June 2022 quarter.Jio has been investing heavily in network infrastructure to grab a bigger market share.(With agency inputs)