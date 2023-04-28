SBI Card Q4 net up 3% to Rs 596 cr on rise in finance, operating costs

Sequentially, its net profit jumped 17 per cent from Rs 509 crore reported in the October-December period. While the bank’s finance costs rose 90 per cent YoY to Rs 507 crore, operating costs rose by 26 per cent to Rs 1,980 crore. This is despite the total income growing 30 per cent YoY to Rs 3,917 crore.

SBI Card, India’s second largest credit card issuer, on Friday reported a 2.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit to Rs 596 crore in the March quarter (Q4), led by increase in finance and operating costs.