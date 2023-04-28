UltraTech Q4 net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,670 cr, revenue up 17.7%



The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,613.75 crore in the January-March period a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement on Friday reported a 36.1 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,670.10 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, mainly due to an increase in input cost.



UltraTech's total expenses in Q4 FY23 increased 19.76 per cent to Rs 16,292.95 crore from Rs 13,604.20 crore a year ago. However, its revenue from operations rose 17.72 per cent to Rs 18,562.38 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 15,767.28 crore in the year-ago period.





During the quarter, "the company saw an increase in energy cost by 17 per cent YoY (year-on-year) and 4 per cent lower QoQ (quarter-on-quarter). Prices of pet coke and coal increased 18 per cent YoY. Raw material cost was up 9 per cent YoY on account of increase in the cost of fly ash, slag and gypsum etc," UltraTech said in its earning statement.

In the fourth quarter, UltraTech's domestic sales grew 15 per cent with a capacity utilisation of 95 per cent. Ultratech's total consolidated sales volume in the March quarter rose 14 per cent to 31.7 million metric tonnes. The total income in the March quarter surged 20.71 per cent to Rs 18,783.59 crore.During the quarter, "the company saw an increase in energy cost by 17 per cent YoY (year-on-year) and 4 per cent lower QoQ (quarter-on-quarter). Prices of pet coke and coal increased 18 per cent YoY. Raw material cost was up 9 per cent YoY on account of increase in the cost of fly ash, slag and gypsum etc," UltraTech said in its earning statement.

Also Read Nippon Life, RCAP Administrator, Aditya Birla Sun Life war for RNLIC stake UltraTech Cement FY23 production grows by 12.4% to 105.7 million tonnes Aditya Birla Group commits Rs 25,000 cr investment across various biz in UP Ultratech drops out of race to buy Jaiprakash Associates' cement assets Aditya Birla Group led incubator buys majority stake in 8 lifestyle brands Wipro Q4 profit declines 0.41% to Rs 3,074.5 cr, revenue rises 14.4% ACC Q4 results: Profit falls 40% due to high energy costs, revenue up 8.1% Shriram Finance consolidated net rises 18% to Rs 1,288 crore in Q4 Axis Bank reports Rs 5,728-crore loss in Q4 on Citi biz acquisition IHCL net profit rises four-fold to Rs 339 crore in Q4, total income jumps



Its revenue for operation in FY23 increased 20.23 per cent to Rs 63,239.98 crore against Rs 52,598.83 crore a year ago.

For the financial year ended March 2023, UltraTech's net profit declined 30.82 per cent to Rs 5,073.40 crore. It was Rs 7,334.26 crore in FY22.



Meanwhile, in a separate filing, UltraTech informed that its board in a meeting held on Friday recommended a dividend of Rs 38 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2023.

"UltraTech achieved the unique distinction of registering 100 million tonnes of production, dispatches and sales in FY23. This was backed by an effective capacity utilisation of 95 per cent during this quarter and 84 per cent capacity utilisation for the year," it said.

Over the outlook, UltraTech said, "Demand for cement across all sectors continues to remain strong, which augurs well for the Company".

UltraTech said its capital and financial resources remain fully protected, and its liquidity position is adequately covered.

Share of UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 7,554.60 apiece on BSE, up 0.71 per cent from the previous close.