Bajaj Finserv Q2FY25 results: Consolidated net profit up 8% at Rs 2,087 cr

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS) reported an eight per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,087 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25), compared to Rs 1,929 crore in Q2FY24.
BFS, a BSE-listed entity, is the holding company for the Bajaj group’s financial services and insurance businesses.
Its consolidated total income rose by 30 per cent to Rs 33,704 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 26,023 crore in the same period last year, according to a press statement filed with BSE. Its stock was trading 2.54 per cent lower at Rs 1,766.9 per share on the BSE.
Bajaj Finserv said, “Q2FY25 was a strong quarter for growth across all our major businesses. Risk metrics, however, varied across segments, and our companies focused on balancing risk with growth.”
BFS continues to expand its emerging businesses, which include Bajaj Finserv Health, Bajaj Finserv Direct, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, and Bajaj Finserv Ventures. Losses from these businesses for Q2FY25 stood at Rs 90 crore, as envisaged, it added.
Interest income rose to Rs 16,571 crore in Q2FY25 from Rs 13,090 crore in the same quarter last year. Premium and other operating income from the insurance business grew to Rs 13,252 crore in Q2FY25, up from Rs 10,977 crore in Q2FY24. However, fees and commission income declined to Rs 1,271 crore in Q2FY25 from Rs 1,371 crore in Q2FY24.
While its finance cost rose to Rs 6,045 crore from Rs 4,449 crore, claims paid increased to Rs 6,450 crore in Q2FY25 from Rs 5,085 crore in Q2FY24. Fees and commission expenses stood at Rs 2,121 crore, up from Rs 1,653 crore in the same period last year. Impairment expenses on financial instruments for lending increased to Rs 1,909 crore in Q2FY25 from Rs 1,077 crore in Q2FY24, it added.