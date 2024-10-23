Business Standard
Heritage Foods' Q2 results: Net profit surges two-fold to Rs 48.63 crore

Heritage Foods' Q2 results: Net profit surges two-fold to Rs 48.63 crore

The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 48.63 crore ($5.8 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30

Q2

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian dairy products maker Heritage Foods posted a two-fold surge in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of earnings growth, as increased rural demand boosted sales.

The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 48.63 crore ($5.8 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Its revenue from operations rose 4% to Rs 1,020 crore, while total expenses remained stable.

KEY CONTEXT

Demand in rural India is swayed by the monsoons, which is a key factor for agricultural output and drives the purchasing power of rural consumers.

The September quarter saw stable demand trends for consumer goods, with rural volume growth outperforming urban demand year-on-year for the third straight quarter.

 

Rivals Dodla Dairy and Hatsun Agro Products have yet to report their results for the quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Heritage Foods Q2 results corporate earnings

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

