Shriram Life Insurance posts profit after tax at Rs 31 cr in Sep quarter

Shriram Life Insurance Ltd has reported a profit after tax for the three months ended September 30, 2023, at Rs 31.1 crore, the company said on Friday.

The company, jointly promoted by Sriram Group and South Africa-based financial services group Sanlam Ltd had reported a profit after tax at Rs 35.6 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2023, the profit after tax stood at Rs 70.4 crore as against Rs 75.1 crore registered in the same period of last year, a press release said on Friday.

The company as of September 30, 2023, has assets under management of Rs 10,146 crore as compared to Rs 8,149 crore registered during the same period of last year.

Gross premium as of September 30, 2023, stood at Rs 1,462 crore, as compared to Rs 970 crore registered during the same period of last year.

Commenting on the financial performance, company MD and CEO Casparus J H Kromhout said, "With every quarter, we are intensifying our focus on rural families, reaching out to them with the right kind of solutions and easy-to-use technology."



"This is also a priority segment for our regulator and as a 17-year-old company serving this category ourselves, we are keenly looking at supporting and educating these first-time policyholders besides making their whole policy journey seamless," he added.

Also Read In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry Irdai grants permission to Go Digit Life Insurance to commence business Shriram Life Insurance net rises over 50-fold to Rs 156 cr in FY23 HDFC Life Insurance Q2 profit rises 15.5% on strong premium growth Not a merger with Sahara Life, just transfer of policyholders: SBI Life Tata Chemicals posts 32% drop in Q2 profit on weak demand, prices Eicher Motors Q2 net profit rises 55% to Rs 1,016 cr on robust sales M&M Q2 results: Consolidated net profit down 15% to Rs 2,348 crore Biosimilars growth pushes Biocon Q2 PAT rises 168% to Rs 126 crore Hindalco Industries Q2FY24 results: Net profit flat at Rs 2,196 crore