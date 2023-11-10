Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

Biocon Q2 results: Net profit zooms over two-fold, revenue up 49%

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 1.15 per cent increase in revenue along with PAT, which rose 23.8 per cent

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD, Biocon

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD, Biocon

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Biocon on Friday posted a profit after tax (PAT) increase of over twofold in the quarter ending September 30, 2023, surging to Rs 125.6 crore from Rs 46.9 crore in Q2FY23, reflecting a 167 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. The company also posted a 49.26 per cent increase in its consolidated revenue from operations, which came in at Rs 3,462.3 crore, in contrast to Rs 2,319.7 crore in Q2FY23.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 1.15 per cent increase in revenue along with PAT, which rose 23.8 per cent. The EBITDA rose 68 per cent YoY and 11.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, respectively, reaching Rs 900 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics, stated, 'Biocon reported strong revenue growth this quarter, largely by a revenue rise of 97% in Biosimilars. Biocon Biologics is now driving the business in North America and most of the Emerging Markets, and integration of the acquired business in Europe and a few remaining countries is expected to be completed during the year. The Generics Business has expanded its geographic manufacturing presence with the acquisition of an oral solid dosage manufacturing facility in the U.S. Syngene expects Biomanufacturing to drive future growth, which will be bolstered by the proposed acquisition of a large-scale facility in Bengaluru.'

The Generics segment, encompassing APIs and Generic Formulations, exhibited a 4 per cent YoY growth, reaching Rs 676 crore. Biocon's Biosimilars division, operated through Biocon Biologics, marked a 97 per cent YoY increase, totalling Rs 1,969 crore. The Research Services sector, Syngene, grew 18 per cent YoY, achieving revenues of Rs 910 crore.

Chart

Also Read

Biocon Biologics expands to over 70 countries, enters emerging markets

Who is Amol Muzumdar? Mumbaikar likely to be new coach of Women in Blue

Biocon Biologics gets positive opinion from EMA for ophthalmology product

F&O Strategy for Biocon: HDFC Securities recommends a Bull Spread

Biocon Biologics appoints Kedar Upadhye as new chief financial officer

Hindalco Industries Q2FY24 results: Net profit flat at Rs 2,196 crore

Apollo Micro Systems' Q2 net profit doubles to Rs 7 cr on higher income

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings posts consolidated Q2 PAT at Rs 888.03 cr

LIC Q2 results: Net profit falls 50% to Rs 7,925 crore on lower income

HUDCO Q2 net profit rises 14% to Rs 451.69 cr on higher interest income

Topics : Biocon Q2 results Biocon results Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Companies

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon