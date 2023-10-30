FMCG products maker Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Monday reported a 36.44 per cent increase in profit after tax at Rs 210.69 crore for the first quarter ended September.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of Rs 154.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its net sales were 9.04 per cent higher at Rs 1,135.06 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same was at Rs 1,040.92 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations in the July-September period was at Rs 1,138.35 crore, up 8.94 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

This increase was "driven by a superior retail execution and integrated growth strategy," it said in an earning statement.

The "PAT (Profit After Tax) for the quarter was Rs 211 crore, up 36 per cent versus year ago led by acceleration of volume growth coupled with product price-mix and productivity," it added.

The total income of the company, which owns popular brands such as Vicks in healthcare and Whisper in feminine care, was up 9.74 per cent to Rs 1,154.12 crore.

The company's total expense was higher by 2.81 per cent at Rs 869.65 crore in the September quarter.

"We delivered a strong top and bottom line growth in the quarter by executing our integrated strategy of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories...," the company's Managing Director L V Vaidyanathan said.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd declined 1.37 per cent to settle at Rs 16,744.25 apiece on the BSE.

