Jupiter Wagons Ltd Q2 results: Net profit triples to Rs 81 crore

JWL's revenue from operation increased to Rs 879.30 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 416.72 crore during the year-ago period

Q2

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 6:57 PM IST


Listen to This Article

Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL) on Monday said its consolidated net profit more than tripled to Rs 81.58 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.
It had reported a net profit of Rs 24.80 crore for the July-September period a year ago, the company said in a statement.
JWL's revenue from operation increased to Rs 879.30 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 416.72 crore during the year-ago period.
According to the statement, the company's EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin improved to 13.8 per cent in Q2 FY24 from 12 per cent in Q2 FY23.
"We have made meaningful progress this quarter on implementing our growth plans which will enable us to further scale up operations. We are adding capacity to the foundry at the Kolkata Unit while setting up a new foundry at our Jabalpur Unit," JWL Managing Director Vivek Lohia said.
JWL offers comprehensive mobility solutions, including freight wagons, locomotives, passenger coaches (LHB), braking systems, metro coaches, commercial vehicles, ISO marine containers, and products such as couplers, draft gears, bogies, and CMS crossings .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Topics : Q2 results EBITDA

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

