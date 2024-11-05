Business Standard
SJVN Q2FY25 results: Net profit marginally increases to Rs 439.9 cr

It had posted Rs 439.64 crore profit for the period ended September 2023, the company said in an exchange filing

Its expenses shot up to Rs 528.88 crore from Rs 398.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

State-owned SJVN on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit during the September quarter remained flat at Rs 439.90 crore.

It had posted Rs 439.64 crore profit for the period ended September 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,108.43 crore from Rs 951.62 crore a year ago.

Its expenses shot up to Rs 528.88 crore from Rs 398.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Shimla-based SJVN is into hydro power projects.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

