SJVN Q2FY25 results: Net profit marginally increases to Rs 439.9 cr

State-owned SJVN on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit during the September quarter remained flat at Rs 439.90 crore.
It had posted Rs 439.64 crore profit for the period ended September 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total income rose to Rs 1,108.43 crore from Rs 951.62 crore a year ago.
Its expenses shot up to Rs 528.88 crore from Rs 398.22 crore in the year-ago period.
Shimla-based SJVN is into hydro power projects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)