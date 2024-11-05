Titan Q2 results: Net profit declines to Rs 704 cr on weak jewellery demand

Indian jeweller and watchmaker Titan reported a smaller-than-expected second-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by weak demand in its studded jewellery business.
The Tata group company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 704 crore ($83.74 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to Rs 915 crore a year ago.
Analysts' on average expected Rs 947 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)