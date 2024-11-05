Business Standard
Titan Q2 results: Net profit declines to Rs 704 cr on weak jewellery demand

Titan Q2 results: Net profit declines to Rs 704 cr on weak jewellery demand

The Tata group company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 704 crore ($83.74 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to Rs 915 crore a year ago

Analysts' on average expected Rs 947 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Indian jeweller and watchmaker Titan reported a smaller-than-expected second-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by weak demand in its studded jewellery business.

