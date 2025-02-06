Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 08:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Sobha Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises over 43% to Rs 21.7 crore

Sobha Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises over 43% to Rs 21.7 crore

The company's total expenses during the third quarter of FY25 surged by 77.30 per cent Y-o-Y

Q3 result

Photo: Shutterstock

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Sobha Ltd on Thursday reported a 43.71 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in profit (attributable to the owners of the holding company) for the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), reaching Rs 21.7 crore.
 
The company’s revenue from operations surged by 78.72 per cent to Rs 1,224.1 crore. At the same time, its total expenses were Rs 1,227.41 crore, up 77.30 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The expenses were largely driven by the purchase of the project materials, land, and subcontractor costs.
 
Earlier, the company’s sales during the quarter declined by 29 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,388.6 crore. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the company’s sales grew by 17.8 per cent.  
 
 
The Indian multinational real estate developer’s new sales during the quarter spanned an area of 1.01 million square feet (msf) at an average price realisation of Rs 13,663 per square foot (sq ft).
 
During the first nine months of FY25 (9M FY25), the Indian multinational real estate developer clocked total sales of Rs 4,440.8 crore, down 13.61 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations for the same period increased by almost 20 per cent and profit attributable to the owners of the holding company by 26.90 per cent.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue from operations increased by 31.12 per cent, but the profit attributable to the owners of the holding company declined by 16.9 per cent.  
 

More From This Section

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries Q3 results: Net profit increases 5% to Rs 582 cr

Amazon

Amazon Cloud needs to deliver after Microsoft, Alphabet miss estimates

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres Q3FY25 results: Net profit declines 32% to Rs 337 crore

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit rises 505% to Rs 14,781 crore

ITC

ITC Q3FY25 results: Profit down 7.27% to Rs 5,013.16 cr, revenue up 9%

Topics : Sobha Sobha Ltd Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon