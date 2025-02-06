Business Standard

Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit rises 505% to Rs 14,781 crore

Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit rises 505% to Rs 14,781 crore

Tariff hike continues to raise ARPU, at Rs 245 in Q3

Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Bharti Airtel’s net profit for the October-December quarter (Q3) of FY25 rose 505 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 14,781 crore, up from Rs 2,442 crore in the year-ago period, as a result of higher telecom tariffs imposed in early July. Attributable to owners of the parent, the net profit was higher by 3.11 per cent sequentially compared to Rs 3,593 crore registered in Q2.
 
The massive boost in net profit was due to an exceptional gain from the consolidation of telecom tower infrastructure firm Indus Towers into Airtel. In October last year, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) cleared Airtel's proposal to increase its stake in Indus Towers to 50.5 per cent, following a buyback of shares by the telecom infrastructure company. As a result, 42 days of consolidation of Indus Towers features in Airtel's Q3 results.
 
 
The company attributed strong underlying momentum in India and sustained constant currency growth in Africa as other reasons for the latest growth. The consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 45,129 crore in Q3, up 19.07 per cent from Rs 37,899 crore in Q3 FY24. Other income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 469.7 crore.
 
ARPU grows fast
 
The company’s average revenue per user (ARPU), a key performance metric for telecom firms, rose 17.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 245, up from Rs 208 in Q2 FY24. As a result of the tariff hike in July last year, ARPU has risen quickly. The latest ARPU is 5.15 per cent higher sequentially and remains the highest in the industry, beating Jio’s Rs 203.3 and Vodafone Idea’s Rs 156 (as last reported by both companies).

In Q3, Airtel's customer base in India recovered from the shock of the tariff hikes, rising by 7 million to 414 million. In the preceding quarter, it had shrunk by 2 million. Market leader Jio gained 3.5 million customers in Q3 after losing 10.9 million subscribers in Q2. Airtel's monthly churn reduced to 2.5 per cent, higher than Jio's 2 per cent.
 
Bharti Airtel’s revenue from the India business for Q3 was Rs 34,654 crore, up 24.6 per cent Y-o-Y. Mobile services in India, which account for a significant portion of the revenue at Rs 26,268 crore, also grew by 21.4 per cent annually.
 
The telco’s consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter were Rs 19,850 crore in India, while the EBITDA margin was 57.3 per cent. "India revenue (excluding Indus) grew by 4.8 per cent sequentially. India mobile delivered strong performance led by residual flow-through of tariff repair and underlying levers of premiumisation," said managing director Gopal Vittal.
 
Postpaid subscribers grow
 
The net addition in the premier postpaid segment stood at 0.6 million subscribers in the latest quarter, lower than the 0.8 million customers added in the previous three consecutive quarters. The total number of postpaid users stood at 25.3 million. Similarly, smartphone customers rose by 25.2 million, or 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y, now making up 78 per cent of all customers.
 
Mobile data consumption increased by 23.2 per cent annually, with consumption per customer rising to 24.5 GB per month in India. Airtel rolled out 5,200 new towers and 16,300 mobile broadband stations over the quarter to further strengthen network coverage.
 
Airtel's home business added 674,000 new users in Q3. The pace of customer expansion has steadily risen with 583,000 and 348,000 new users in the preceding two quarters. It had a total base of 9.2 million users. A major bet for the telco, the homes business saw an 18.7 per cent growth.

