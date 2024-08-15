Business Standard
Ramky Infrastructure Q1 results: Net profit declines 33% to Rs 71 cr

Ramky Infrastructure Q1 results: Net profit declines 33% to Rs 71 cr

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 569.1 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 556.7 crore in the year-ago period

Ramky infrastructure

The Ramky Group company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects. | Source: FHD India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 15 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd has reported a 32.6 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 70.9 crore for the April-June quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 105.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 569.1 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 556.7 crore in the year-ago period.
"Our financial performance in Q1 FY 2024-25 underscores the strength of our fiscal discipline and strategic foresight. Despite the seasonal economic headwinds, we have maintained a healthy growth trajectory, with significant improvements in our core financial metrics when adjusted for last year's one-time gain," Ramky Group CFO N S Rao said in the statement.
"We remain committed to optimizing our capital structure and enhancing shareholder value as we continue to drive sustainable growth," Rao said.
The Ramky Group company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on industrial infrastructure development and EPC projects in fields like water, wastewater treatment and urban infrastructure development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

