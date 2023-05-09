close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SRF posts 7% fall in profit on packaging margin hit in Jan-Mar quater

Consolidated net profit after tax stood at 5.62 billion rupees ($68.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with 6.06 billion rupees a year earlier

Reuters
Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian chemicals and polymers maker SRF Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7.3% fall in fourth-quarter profit, hit by significant pressure on the margins of its packaging film business.
 
Consolidated net profit after tax stood at 5.62 billion rupees ($68.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with 6.06 billion rupees a year earlier, the Gurugram-based company said in an exchange filing.
Cost of materials consumed rose 8.8%.
 
A spike in the prices of polypropylene and polyethylene films used in packaging film pulled the segment's revenue down 17%. The business faced "strong headwinds with significant pressure on margins" after several new lines got operationalized in India and overseas, the company said.
 
Revenue from sale of products rose 6% to 37.19 billion rupees.
 
Meanwhile, weak demand crimped sales in the technical textiles segment, which provides reinforcements to nylon and polyester yarns and fabrics. The segment reported a more than 13% fall in revenue due to lower sales of nylon tyre cord fabrics, SRF said.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

India's SRF beats Q3 profit view on strong demand in chemical business

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Too early to speak now: Kharge on Gujarat, Himachal election results

Raymond Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 26% to Rs 194 crore

Carborundum Universal reports profit more than double to Rs 137 cr in Q4

HFCL consolidated net profit rises 15.5% Y-oY to Rs 79 cr in March quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4 net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 96 crore

MF transfer agency CAMS profit marginally rises to Rs 75 crore in Q4FY23


WHY IT MATTERS
 
Slowing demand and macroeconomic headwinds pose major challenges to chemicals companies, which are already contending with rising raw materials costs and shrinking product prices.
 
SRF's revenue grew 2-44% in the last four quarters, while profit climbed between 1% and 59%. Revenue from the chemicals segment, which accounts for more than half of the overall business, grew about 34% to 21.02 billion rupees.
(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SRF Q4 Results

First Published: May 09 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Avaada Energy bags 280 MW solar project from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam

solar panel, solar, solar energy, sunlight, energy, renewable energy
1 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

Raymond Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 26% to Rs 194 crore

raymond q4 result
2 min read

Three Adani Group firms lose endorsement of UN-backed climate group

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read

Stride Ventures announces first close of third venture debt fund at $100 mn

Stride Ventures
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-owned ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read
Premium

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Sterlite Copper Plant
6 min read

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals to consider sub-division of equity shares

Pharmaceuticals, drugs, pharma industry, medical, health, lab
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon