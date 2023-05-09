SRF posts 7% fall in profit on packaging margin hit in Jan-Mar quater

Indian chemicals and polymers maker SRF Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7.3% fall in fourth-quarter profit, hit by significant pressure on the margins of its packaging film business.
Consolidated net profit after tax stood at 5.62 billion rupees ($68.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with 6.06 billion rupees a year earlier, the Gurugram-based company said in an exchange filing.
Cost of materials consumed rose 8.8%.
A spike in the prices of polypropylene and polyethylene films used in packaging film pulled the segment's revenue down 17%. The business faced "strong headwinds with significant pressure on margins" after several new lines got operationalized in India and overseas, the company said.
Revenue from sale of products rose 6% to 37.19 billion rupees.
Meanwhile, weak demand crimped sales in the technical textiles segment, which provides reinforcements to nylon and polyester yarns and fabrics. The segment reported a more than 13% fall in revenue due to lower sales of nylon tyre cord fabrics, SRF said.
Also Read
From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today
From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today
India's SRF beats Q3 profit view on strong demand in chemical business
Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY
Too early to speak now: Kharge on Gujarat, Himachal election results
Raymond Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 26% to Rs 194 crore
Carborundum Universal reports profit more than double to Rs 137 cr in Q4
HFCL consolidated net profit rises 15.5% Y-oY to Rs 79 cr in March quarter
Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4 net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 96 crore
MF transfer agency CAMS profit marginally rises to Rs 75 crore in Q4FY23
WHY IT MATTERS
Slowing demand and macroeconomic headwinds pose major challenges to chemicals companies, which are already contending with rising raw materials costs and shrinking product prices.
SRF's revenue grew 2-44% in the last four quarters, while profit climbed between 1% and 59%. Revenue from the chemicals segment, which accounts for more than half of the overall business, grew about 34% to 21.02 billion rupees.
(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)