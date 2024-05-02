Standard Chartered Q1 2024 results: Profits rise 5.5%, beat estimates

FILE PHOTO: The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at its headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Standard Chartered PLC posted on Thursday a 5.5 per cent rise in its first-quarter pretax profit, beating estimates, as higher interest rates bolstered earnings at the emerging markets-focused lender.



StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, said pretax profit in the quarter was $1.91 billion. That compared with $1.81 billion a year earlier and the $1.39 billion average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.



"We delivered a strong set of results in the first quarter of 2024, with double-digit growth in income and positive operational leverage," StanChart Chief Executive Bill Winters said in the earnings statement.



"We remain confident in the delivery of our financial targets and are maintaining our full year 2024 guidance." Despite the forecast-beating quarterly profit, the bank saw its credit impairments worsen in 2024, with a $165 million writedown in the first three months, compared to $20 million a year earlier.



StanChart had taken a total of $850 million in writedowns in the previous quarters on its stake in China's Bohai Bank, which like its peers suffered from a slowing Chinese economy and the deepening crisis in the country's property sector.

