Adani Power Q4 result: Net profit dips 48% to Rs 2,737 cr, revenue up 30%

Gautam Adani-led Adani Power on Wednesday reported 47.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,737 crore for the quarter ended March, 2024 (Q4FY24). The power company had reported a net profit of Rs 5,242 crore in the year-ago period (Q4FY23), according to the firm's stock exchange filing.





The company's consolidated profit before tax for FY24 more than doubles to Rs. 20,792 crore which was Rs. 7,675 crore in FY23, due to higher reported Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and lower leverage. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Sequentially, the net profit came at Rs 2,737 crore as against its previous December quarter.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group said, “As India transitions to a more sustainable energy future, the Adani Portfolio of companies will continue to provide innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions to support the nation’s economic growth and help realise the aspirations of its billion plus citizens. Adani Power is a key component of our long-term strategy, supplying reliable base load power across a vast part of the country, executing benchmark-setting projects, creating assets of national importance, and acting as the balancing supply to enable greater integration of renewables in the grid. We are committed to continuous innovation across businesses and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.”



Shares of Adani Power on April 30 closed 2.87 percent higher at Rs 612.55 apiece on BSE. The Indian stock market was closed on May 1 on account of Labour Day.

Revenue from operations increased 30 percent to Rs 13,363.69 crore from Rs 10,242.06 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.