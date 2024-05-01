Adani Wilmar Q4 results: Net profit increases 67% to Rs 156.75 crore

Its net profit stood at Rs 93.61 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: Bloomberg

Adani Wilmar Ltd, which is mainly into edible oil and food-FMCG businesses, on Wednesday reported a 67 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 156.75 crore for the quarter ended March despite lower revenue.

The company's total income fell to Rs 13,342.26 crore in the January-March period of the last fiscal year from Rs 14,185.68 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.



During the 2023-24 fiscal, Adani Wilmar's net profit declined to Rs 147.99 crore from Rs 582.12 crore in the preceding year on lower revenue. Total income also fell to Rs 51,555.24 crore last fiscal from Rs 59,148.32 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.



Adani Wilmar sells edible oils and some other food products under Fortune brands.



Commenting on the results, Adani Wilmar MD & CEO Angshu Mallick said, "We continued to witness strong volume growth in our edible oils and foods business driven by increased retail penetration. A focused approach in sales & marketing and regional approach in each category is leading to gaining market share from the local players.



With fast-growing volumes, he said the company has achieved major milestones during the year.



"In fiscal FY'24, Food and FMCG business reached 1 million (10 lakh) tonnes in sales and overall company surpassed 6 million (60 lakh) tonnes in sales. Revenue in Food & FMCG segment has nearly doubled in the last 2 years to reach almost Rs 5,000 crores in FY'24," Mallick said.



Improvement in branded mix in edible oils has also led to better profitability for the company in the second half of the last fiscal, he said.



"The challenges faced by the company in Bangladesh operations have been overcome with the improved forex situation and fundamentals of the economy. The operations have come back to normalcy this quarter. Our brand “Rupchanda” remains the market leader in Bangladesh in the edible Oil category," Mallick said.



During the last fiscal year, the revenue for edible oils declined to Rs 38,788.33 crore from Rs 46,103.55 in 2022-23 on fall in prices of cooking oils. Revenue from industry essentials products fell to Rs 7,479.31 crore from, Rs 8,027.92 crore. However, the revenue of food and FMCG business grew to Rs 4,993.99 crore from Rs 4,053.34 crore.



In volume terms, sales of edible oils grew 9 per cent to 3.67 million tonnes in 2023-24 from 3.36 million tonnes in the preceding year. Sales of industrial essentials rose 8 per cent to 1.32 million tonnes from 1.23 million tonnes. Food and FMCG product sales went up 16 per cent to 1.03 million tonnes from 0.88 million tonnes.



Adani Wilmar is a joint venture between the business conglomerate Adani Group and Singapores' Wimar Group.