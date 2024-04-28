Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ICAI passes orders against three EY affiliates for professional misconduct

Besides, the ICAI has issued an order against S V Ghatalia & Associates, LLP, and its partner for professional misconduct

Chartered Accountant

According to the committee, joining the international entity and agreeing to its contents provided for referral work and payment of fee for such referral, constituted professional misconduct. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has passed an order against auditing major EY's three affiliates and a retired partner for "professional misconduct".
Besides, the ICAI has issued an order against S V Ghatalia & Associates, LLP, and its partner for professional misconduct.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The entity is not operational now. The disciplinary committee of the ICAI has directed the firms and the individual partner concerned to immediately stop existing arrangements with the multinational entities, as the same is circumventing the provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949.
The order, dated April 25, is against S R Batliboi & Associates, LLP; SRBC & Co, LLP; S R Batliboi & Co LLP and retired partner Raj Kumar Agrawal.
"We are disappointed to receive the order against our former retired partners in the matter of operations of Indian audit firms having network with global firms.
"We as Indian audit firms have always respected rules and applicable laws. We are reviewing the order and will take action as necessary including all the remedies available under law," SRBC & Co LLP said in a statement on Sunday.
The disciplinary committee has ruled that the name of Raj Kumar Agrawal be removed from the institute's register of members for three years, concurrently in all the cases, and a fine of Rs 5 lakh for each case has also been imposed on him, as per the order.
In a separate but similarly-worded order, the ICAI has directed removal of the name of Tridibes Basu from the register for three years in the case of S V Ghatalia & Associates, LLP. A fine of Rs 5 lakh has also been slapped on Basu, who was then a partner at that entity.
According to the committee, joining the international entity and agreeing to its contents provided for referral work and payment of fee for such referral, constituted professional misconduct.
"The committee is of the view that visiting cards contain information which signify virtual address relating to Ernst & Young (international entity) and further email id used by the respondent firm depicted its close association and/ or linkage with the international entity.
"The respondent firm/ respondent have failed to point out as to how they were able to maintain their independence when the domain that was being used belonged to the third party i.e. multinational entity," as per the order issued in the case of S V Ghatalia & Associates, LLP.
Further, the order said the practice was adopted by the respondent firm to reap benefits of affiliation with EYG for influencing the prospective clients/public at large was a professional misconduct under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICAI ernst & young

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon