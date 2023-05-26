close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sun Pharma back in black with Rs 1,984-cr profit in Q4; sales rise 6.6%

The company reported an Ebitda of Rs 2,802 crore, up 19.7 per cent YoY, with a resulting Ebitda margin of 25.6 per cent for Q4 of FY23

Sohini Das Mumbai
Sun Pharma

For the full year, sales were up 12.6 per cent to Rs 43,278.9 crore while net profit came in at Rs 8,473.6 crore compared to Rs 3,272.7 crore in FY22

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posted a net profit of Rs 1,984.5 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23 (Q4 of FY23) against a loss of Rs 2,277.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. 
The corresponding quarter in the previous year was affected on account of settlement charges of pending litigation in the US and restructuring operations in some countries. 

The company’s Q4 of FY23 gross sales came in at Rs 10725.6 crore, up 14.3 per cent versus Q4 in the previous year. The India formulation sales are up 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) (Rs 3,364 crore), while the US formulation sales were up 10.5 per cent YoY ($430 million).
The company reported an Ebitda of Rs 2,802 crore, up 19.7 per cent YoY, with a resulting Ebitda margin of 25.6 per cent for Q4 of FY23.

For the full year, sales were up 12.6 per cent to Rs 43,278.9 crore while net profit came in at Rs 8,473.6 crore compared to Rs 3,272.7 crore in FY22. Excluding exceptional items, the adjusted net profit for FY23 was Rs 8,645 crore, up 12.8 per cent over the same period in the previous year.
FY23 Ebitda stood at Rs 11,646.8 crore, up 12 per cent YoY, with a resulting Ebitda margin of 26.5 per cent. Excluding Covid-related product sales in the previous year, the India sales growth for FY23 was 10.2 per cent.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Sun Pharma Q3 net profit up 5.2% as sales grow in India, US markets

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

Sun Pharmaceuticals' Halol plant gets 'import alert' from USFDA

Capacit'e Infraprojects Q4 net profit grows 90% on year to Rs 21.65 cr

Shree Renuka Sugars Q4 results: Net profit declines 72% to Rs 42.8 crore

GE Power India consolidated loss narrows to Rs 129.70 cr in March quarter

Fintech firm IRIS Business Services clocks Rs 4.29 cr profit in FY23

Gateway Distriparks profit falls 19% to Rs 69 cr in Jan-March 2023


Sun Pharma posted a 6.6 per cent rise in overall India sales to Rs 13,603 crore. It enjoys an 8.3 per cent share in the Rs 1.8 trillion domestic pharma market.

Sun Pharma.Inds.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Sun Pharma Q4 Results

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sun Pharma back in black with Rs 1,984-crore net profit in Q4 FY23

Sun Pharma
2 min read

Meesho hints at IPO in 2025; focus shifts to generating profits after tax

Meesho app
3 min read

Promoters of the group can't dispose of Vedanta shares, says lender

Vedanta
2 min read

Engineers India secures business worth Rs 4,700 crore in FY23; up 185%

EIL offers equity to employees as part of disinvestment
1 min read

Capacit'e Infraprojects Q4 net profit grows 90% on year to Rs 21.65 cr

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
2 min read

Most Popular

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

BHEL reports 34.2% fall in net profit as higher material costs weigh

Bhel
2 min read

Triveni Engineering and Industries Q4 net profit rises 74% to Rs 190 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon