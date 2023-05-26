close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shree Renuka Sugars Q4 results: Net profit declines 72% to Rs 42.8 crore

The company's revenue from operation rose by 7.16 per cent to Rs 2,328 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,172 crore in the year-ago period

BS Web Team New Delhi
Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 8:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shree Renuka Sugars, on Friday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.8 crore for the March quarter. This is 72 per cent fall from Rs 156 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The revenue from operation rose by 7.16 per cent to Rs 2,328 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,172 crore in the year-ago period.”

Shares of Shree Renuka Sugars on Friday closed at Rs 43.52 apiece, up 0.39 per cent on BSE.
"The company performance displayed strong momentum, anchored by domestic sugar and ethanol businesses despite the early closure of the crushing season. "Domestic demand growth, improved capacity utilisation and higher net realisation, especially in sugar and refinery businesses, resulted in stable Q4 performance," said Shree Renuka Sugars executive chairman Atul Chaturvedi.

The expanded ethanol production capacity to 1250 KLPD from 720 KLPD was commissioned in March 2023, and its full benefit is expected to be visible from the next financial year onwards, he said.
"The company's resilience is driven by its business model and strategy with improving capacity expansion and utilisation," he added.

Also Read

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

Sugar stocks to sweeten in 2023; Dwarikesh, Renuka can rally up to 37%

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Sugar industry MSME margins hit by flat product prices: CRISIL SME TRACKER

GE Power India consolidated loss narrows to Rs 129.70 cr in March quarter

Fintech firm IRIS Business Services clocks Rs 4.29 cr profit in FY23

Gateway Distriparks profit falls 19% to Rs 69 cr in Jan-March 2023

Jain Irrigation Q4 profit jumps to Rs 976 cr; reduces debt by Rs 2,800 cr

Samvardhana Motherson int'l Q4 net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 654 cr


(With inputs from PTI)

Sh.Renuka Sugar

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Shree Renuka Sugars Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 26 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Shree Renuka Sugars Q4 results: Net profit declines 72% to Rs 42.8 crore

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
1 min read

Moody's upgrades rating outlook on Tata Motors to positive from stable

Tata Motors, Tata
2 min read

FMCG firm Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat category with Fortune brand

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
1 min read

Finding discussions are on with banks, other sources: Vi CEO Moondra

Akshaya Moondra
4 min read

GE Power India consolidated loss narrows to Rs 129.70 cr in March quarter

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

BHEL reports 34.2% fall in net profit as higher material costs weigh

Bhel
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon