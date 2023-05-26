Shree Renuka Sugars Q4 results: Net profit declines 72% to Rs 42.8 crore



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The revenue from operation rose by 7.16 per cent to Rs 2,328 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,172 crore in the year-ago period.” Shree Renuka Sugars, on Friday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.8 crore for the March quarter. This is 72 per cent fall from Rs 156 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



"The company performance displayed strong momentum, anchored by domestic sugar and ethanol businesses despite the early closure of the crushing season. "Domestic demand growth, improved capacity utilisation and higher net realisation, especially in sugar and refinery businesses, resulted in stable Q4 performance," said Shree Renuka Sugars executive chairman Atul Chaturvedi. Shares of Shree Renuka Sugars on Friday closed at Rs 43.52 apiece, up 0.39 per cent on BSE.



"The company's resilience is driven by its business model and strategy with improving capacity expansion and utilisation," he added. The expanded ethanol production capacity to 1250 KLPD from 720 KLPD was commissioned in March 2023, and its full benefit is expected to be visible from the next financial year onwards, he said.

Also Read Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter Sugar stocks to sweeten in 2023; Dwarikesh, Renuka can rally up to 37% From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today Sugar industry MSME margins hit by flat product prices: CRISIL SME TRACKER GE Power India consolidated loss narrows to Rs 129.70 cr in March quarter Fintech firm IRIS Business Services clocks Rs 4.29 cr profit in FY23 Gateway Distriparks profit falls 19% to Rs 69 cr in Jan-March 2023 Jain Irrigation Q4 profit jumps to Rs 976 cr; reduces debt by Rs 2,800 cr Samvardhana Motherson int'l Q4 net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 654 cr

(With inputs from PTI)