close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Sundaram Home Finance Q2 results: Net Profit rises 18% at Rs 59.33 cr

Disbursements made during the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,213.87 crore from Rs 940.56 crore recorded in the same period of last year

NBFCs

For the six month period ended September 30, 2023 the total disbursements rose to Rs 2,307.38 crore, from Rs 1,736.25 crore registered in the same period of last year

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sundaram Home Finance has reported a 18 per cent increase in its net profit for the second quarter ending September 30, 2023 at Rs 59.33 crore, the company said on Thursday.
The city-based wholly owned subsidiary of non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance had registered a net profit at Rs 50.30 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.
For the half-year ending September 30, 2023 the net profit of the company grew to Rs 116.75 crore, up by 20 per cent, from Rs 97.56 crore registered during the same period of last year.
Disbursements made during the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,213.87 crore from Rs 940.56 crore recorded in the same period of last year.
For the six month period ended September 30, 2023 the total disbursements rose to Rs 2,307.38 crore, from Rs 1,736.25 crore registered in the same period of last year.
Commenting on the financial performance, Sundaram Home Finance MD, Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said,"the strong growth of 33 per cent in disbursements in the first half has been driven by our continued expansion in Tier II and III towns."

"We opened over 15 new branches during this period," he said.
The company is foraying into the affordable housing segment and plans to open 10 branches and recruit upto 75 people in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh by March 2024.
On the outlook, he said, "the prospects of the home loan business continues to be positive on the back of end user driven demand."

"Smaller towns are growing faster than the Tier I cities and provide growth opportunities," he added.

Also Read

Sundaram Alternates launches Rs 1,500 cr realty private credit fund

Sundaram Home Finance confident of growth as demand remains positive: MD

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Sundaram Finance Holdings net profit surges 48% in FY23 to Rs 237 crore

Sundaram-Clayton picks up additional stake in Emerald Haven Realty Ltd

Quick commerce platform Zepto's FY23 losses widen 3x to Rs 1,272 crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 results: Net profit declines 7% to Rs 178 cr

Vodafone Idea Q2 results: Net loss surges 15.2% to Rs 8,746 crore

Punjab National Bank posts four-fold rise in Q2 net profit to Rs 1,756 cr

Asian Paints Q2FY24 results: Net profit rises 54% to Rs 1,205 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Q2 results NBFCs

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon