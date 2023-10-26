close
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 results: Net profit declines 7% to Rs 178 cr

The company's revenue from operations rose eight per cent to Rs 335 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 311 crore a year ago

Q2 earnings, Q2

ABSL AMC's assets under management stood at Rs 3.1 lakh crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, registering a growth of 10 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, part of Aditya Birla Capital, on Thursday reported a seven per cent decline in net profit to Rs 178 crore in the September quarter.
The asset management firm had posted a net profit of Rs 191.7 crore in the year-ago period, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said in a statement.
The company's revenue from operations rose eight per cent to Rs 335 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 311 crore a year ago.
ABSL AMC's assets under management stood at Rs 3.1 lakh crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, registering a growth of 10 per cent.
Founded in 1994, the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is co-owned by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. It is one of the leading asset managers in the country, servicing around 7.89 million investor accounts with a pan-India presence across over 290 locations.

Topics : Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 results

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

