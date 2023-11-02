Tata Motors Q2 net profit at Rs 3,764 crore, revenue at Rs 1.05 trillion

Automotive giant Tata Motors posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,764 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2023-24, compared to a net loss of Rs 944 crore during the same quarter a year ago. Reports suggest this was lower than expected, as supply-chain constraints continued to impact vehicle production.

During the quarter under review, the company’s revenue from operations increased by 32 per cent to Rs 105,128 crore, up from Rs 79,611 crore during the July to September period of 2022-23. The company’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (Ebitda) during Q2 was Rs 13,767 crore, up from Rs 5,571 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year. The company expressed confidence in delivering a stronger performance in the second half, buoyed by a healthy order book at its luxury subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), strong demand for heavy trucks in commercial vehicles, and exciting new generation products in passenger vehicles.

PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors, stated, “It is pleasing to see all the businesses deliver on their well-differentiated plans this quarter. With a strong product pipeline, a seasonally stronger second half, and continued focus on cash accretive growth, we are confident of sustaining this momentum.”

During the second quarter, JLR’s revenue rose by 30 per cent to £6.9 billion, driven by higher wholesales, better mix, cost reductions, and investment in demand generation. The order book remained strong with over 168,000 client orders, with Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender accounting for 77 per cent of the order book. While revenue in commercial vehicles was up by 22 per cent, passenger vehicle revenue decreased by 3 per cent during the quarter.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), both fully-owned subsidiaries of Tata Motors, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the licensing of JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform for a royalty fee (including electrical architecture, electric drive unit, battery pack, and manufacturing know-hows) for the development of TPEM’s ‘premium pure electric’ vehicles series ‘Avinya’ on the EMA platform. TPEM and JLR will also enter into an Engineering Services Agreement (ESA) to support TPEM’s change content requirements for the first vehicle development, the company announced.

JLR’s EMA platform will underpin JLR’s next generation of ‘pure electric’ mid-sized SUVs for international markets, to be launched from 2025 onwards. The platform is optimised for native Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) proportions to maximise interior space, comfort, and vision, along with advanced electrical and electronic (E&E) architecture, connectivity, software, and feature over the air capability. The ‘Avinya’ concept, first showcased in 2022, is an uncompromising vision of electric mobility engineered to provide class-leading in-cabin experience with next-generation connectivity, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), performance, refinement, and safety.

Balaji noted that the company is also looking to restart production at the former Ford India plant by the fourth quarter of the current financial year. Addressing the decline in sales in the electric vehicle segment, he commented, “We are 77 per cent of the industry. The key reason for a dip was due to people waiting for the new Nexon. The order book we are getting is extremely strong.”