Bengaluru-based Tresa Motors on Monday unveiled its first electric commercial vehicle, the Model V0.1.The Model V0.1 is based on the company’s Axial Flux Motor Platform: FLUX350. These motors are renowned for their compact size and light-weight nature.“Currently, India has a fleet of 2.8 million trucks, contributing to 60 per cent of emissions, highlighting the urgent need for zero emissions medium and heavy trucks. With the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy in 2024 and increasing fuel costs, the time is ripe for a shift towards medium and heavy electric trucks," the company said in a statement.Also Read: What is electric vehicle | Types of Electric Vehicles "Tresa Motors strives to transition India’s 2.8 million trucks to electric, one at a time," it added.Tresa Motors further said that it is aiming to lead this transition by providing safe, innovative, and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional diesel trucks, with the lowest total cost of ownership.Rohan Shravan, founder and CEO, Tresa Motors, said, “India has the potential to become a global powerhouse for EVs in the years to come. With Tresa Motors, we are determined to contribute to the realisation of this vision and position India as a leader in global transportation solutions."Tresa Motors will launch Model V in the second quarter of FY2023.Tresa Motors, India’s first OEM manufacturer of medium and heavy electric trucks, was founded by Rohan Shravan and Ravi Machani in 2022. Tresa’s core competencies are in industrial design, electric powertrain and battery-related technologies.