close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Passenger vehicle dispatches jumped 13% to 331,278 units in April: SIAM

Two-wheeler dispatches increased by 15% to 1,338,588 units in April

BS Web Team New Delhi
Passenger vehicle dispatches

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches jumped 13 per cent in April as demand remained robust across segments, the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday. The total passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose to 331,278 units last month compared to 293,303 units in April 2022.
Market leader Maruti Suzuki India dispatched 137,320 units to dealers last month against 121,995 units in April last year. Hyundai Motor India, on the other hand, sold 49,701 units in April compared to 44,001 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler dispatches increased by 15 per cent to 1,338,588 units in April from 1,162,582 units a year ago.
Motorcycle wholesales rose to 839,274 units last month from 735,360 units in April 2022.

Similarly, scooter dispatches rose to 464,389 units in April against 388,442 units in the year-ago period.
The total three-wheeler sales rose to 42,885 units last month from 20,997 units in April 2022.

Also Read

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

April auto retail sales drop of 4% on decline in two-wheeler demand

Volvo Car AB says software issues will delay output of flagship EV

Electrification of Fleet: NITI sets FY31 target for Ola, Uber in green push

Eicher Motors Q4 net profit up 48%, records highest-ever revenue

China's SAIC Motor plans to sell its stake in MG Motor to domestic entities

Hyundai signs deal with Tamil Nadu for Rs 20,000 cr investment in EV space


"All the segments, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have posted growth in April 2023, compared to April 2022, which clearly indicates that the industry has been able to transit very smoothly to BSVI Phase 2 emission norms from April 1 2023," said Vinod Aggarwal, president of SIAM.
He added that as the industry gradually gets into the monsoon season, among other factors, good rainfall can also help the sector sustain its growth.

SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said the sales of passenger vehicles last month were the highest ever in April.
"Two-wheelers also posted a growth of 15 per cent in April 2023 compared to last year, while the domestic sales of three-wheelers have reached nearer to the pre-coronavirus levels in April," he added.

(With agency inputs)
Topics : Passenger Vehicles Siam two wheelers vehicle makers Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Motors BS Web Reports Auto sales auto demand Emission norms

First Published: May 12 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Siemens hits record high; up 3% on posting 39% jump in Q4 net

The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland
2 min read

Stage set for counting of votes in Karnataka Assembly poll tomorrow

Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read

DoT declines Trai proposal to bring cloud services under its ambit

Employees want simple access to cloud applications as consumers: Study
2 min read

Mankind Pharma shares bounce back 6% as co clarifies on I-T raid

Mankind Pharma shares bounce back 6% as co clarifies on I-T raid
3 min read

Akamai Tech lays off nearly 3% of global workforce impacting 300 workers

layoffs, job loss, lay-offs, unemployment
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read

WhatsApp users in India flooded with spam calls, platform responds

Whatsapp
3 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

Cash crunch pushing up funding costs in India deterring more RBI hikes

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

stocks
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon