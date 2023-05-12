Market leader Maruti Suzuki India dispatched 137,320 units to dealers last month against 121,995 units in April last year. Hyundai Motor India, on the other hand, sold 49,701 units in April compared to 44,001 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches jumped 13 per cent in April as demand remained robust across segments, the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday. The total passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose to 331,278 units last month compared to 293,303 units in April 2022.