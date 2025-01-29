Business Standard

Home / Companies / Results / Tata Motors Q3 results: Net profit falls 22% to Rs 5,451 cr on discounts

Tata Motors Q3 results: Net profit falls 22% to Rs 5,451 cr on discounts

The company's profit fell to Rs 5,451 cr ($630 million) in the quarter from Rs 7,025 crore a year before

Tata Motors

Analysts were expecting a profit of Rs 6,742 crore. | File Image

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Indian automaker Tata Motors reported a 22% drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by the bigger discounts it offered to boost sales across its domestic and luxury car businesses. 
The company's profit fell to Rs 5,451 cr ($630 million) in the quarter from Rs 7,025 crore a year before. 
Analysts were expecting a profit of Rs 6,742 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

