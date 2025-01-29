Tata Motors Q3 results: Net profit falls 22% to Rs 5,451 cr on discounts

Indian automaker Tata Motors reported a 22% drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by the bigger discounts it offered to boost sales across its domestic and luxury car businesses.
The company's profit fell to Rs 5,451 cr ($630 million) in the quarter from Rs 7,025 crore a year before.
Analysts were expecting a profit of Rs 6,742 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.
