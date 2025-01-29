Business Standard

Home / Companies / Results / McDonald's India operator Westlife Q3 PAT falls 59% as consumers spend less

McDonald's India operator Westlife Q3 PAT falls 59% as consumers spend less

The restaurant operator's consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 7.01 crore ($810,123.66) for the three months to Dec. 31, lower than Rs 17.25 crore a year ago

mcdonalds

The drop in profit comes as cost-conscious consumers cut back on discretionary spending amid still-high food prices. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Westlife Foodworld, the operator of McDonald's in India, reported a 59 per cent drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as cost-conscious consumers cut back on discretionary spending amid still-high food prices.

The restaurant operator's consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 7.01 crore ($810,123.66) for the three months to Dec. 31, lower than Rs 17.25 crore a year ago.

 



First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

