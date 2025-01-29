Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 03:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Radico Khaitan Q3 results: PAT rises 27% to Rs 95.5 cr, revenue up 8%

Radico Khaitan Q3 results: PAT rises 27% to Rs 95.5 cr, revenue up 8%

Its revenue from operations went up 8 per cent to Rs 4,440.90 crore during the quarter under review. The figure was Rs 4,111.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan | Source: www.radicokhaitan.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Wednesday reported an increase of 27.05 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 95.48 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.15 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a BSE filing from Radico Khaitan.

Its revenue from operations went up 8 per cent to Rs 4,440.90 crore during the quarter under review. The figure was Rs 4,111.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the December quarter, Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume was at 8.36 million cases, up 15.3 per cent year-on-year.

 

While Prestige & Above brands volume was up 17.7 per cent to 3.67 million cases and contributed to the IMFL volumes of 50.9 per cent  ALSO READ: Adani Power Q3 results: Net profit up 12% at Rs 3,057 crore, QIP approved  Radico Khaitan's total expenses increased 7.32 per cent to Rs 4,312.09 crore in the December quarter.

Also Read

Pernod Ricard

CCI found Pernod pushed retailers to promote brand, document shows

stock market

Radico, Ashoka Buildcon: Top technical bets by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan up 10%, hits new high on strong Q2 operational performance

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 24.4% to Rs 80 cr

share market stock market trading

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks today

The total income of Radico Khaitan, which includes other income, in the December quarter was at Rs 4,441.98 crore, up 7.91 per cent year-on-year.

Chairman & Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said: "Despite challenges in overall consumption growth, the spirits industry in India has experienced strong momentum, particularly driven by premium brands. In this context, we have delivered an impressive operational performance in Q3 FY25."  "Our premium brands have maintained their robust growth trajectory, and the regular brands have also shown a sharp recovery after nine quarters of decline," he added.

Shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 2,175.05 on BSE, up 3.04 per cent from the previous close.

More From This Section

Q3 result

Adani Power Q3 results: Net profit up 12% at Rs 3,057 crore, QIP approved

Arena Satelite outlet, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Q3 results: Net profit jumps 16.2% to Rs 3,726 crore

Q3 result

Ambuja Cements Q3: Profit soars 164% to Rs 2,175 cr, revenue up 4.5%

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance Q3 profit rises 63% to Rs 899 cr as credit cost falls

Q3 result

ACME Solar Q3 results: Net profit jumps two-and-a-half-fold to Rs 112 cr

Topics : Radico Khaitan Q3 results Liquor firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon