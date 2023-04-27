close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit down 27% YoY as clients cut spending

Attrition for quarter reduces to 15% from 24% last year, says company

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Tech Mahindra

The company also saw its net addition negative for the quarter by 4,668. Attrition for the quarter came down to 15 per cent from the high of 24 per cent last year

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tech Mahindra’s Q4 FY23 net profit fell 27 per cent at Rs 1,125 crore, from Rs 1,545.3 crore in the same quarter last financial year. Net profit was down sequentially by 12.45 per cent.
Revenue for the Q4 FY23 grew 13.2 per cent at Rs 13,718 crore; sequentially it was down 0.1 per cent.

Full-year revenue touched Rs 53,290 crore, up 19.4 per cent. Full-year net profit was down 13.2 per cent at Rs 4,832 crore.
The impact of clients slowing down discretionary spends was clear on the IT services company’s performance.

“As we step into FY'24, we see the increasing need for businesses to stay agile by leveraging next generation technologies. We are strongly focused on helping our customers stay competitively dominant and relevant in the era of fast evolving market conditions by helping them adapt to leaner and sustainable business Models,” said C P Gurnani, CEO & MD of Tech Mahindra.
The company also saw its net addition negative for the quarter by 4,668. Attrition for the quarter came down to 15 per cent from the high of 24 per cent last year.

Also Read

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Tech Mahindra Q2 net down 4% YoY to Rs 1,285 cr on supply side pressure

Mahindra can't build Scorpio fast enough; plans a boost in production

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers logs net loss of Rs 8 crore in Q2

IT firm Coforge FY23 revenue up 24.6% at Rs 8,014.6 cr, profit grows 4.6%

LTIMindtree Q4 results: PAT up 0.5% YoY, dividend at Rs 40 per share

Wipro Q4 net profit dips 0.4% to Rs 3,074.5 crore; revenue rises 11.7%

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Axis Bank reports wider-than-expected Q4 loss on $1.41 bn Citi deal


EBITDA at Rs 2,021 crore was down 5.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter, and down 3.2 per cent year-on-year. Despite the supply side pressure easing, the company could not gain on margins due to forex impact. The company’s management said it expects that going ahead there is room for improvement.
“Our strategy of prudence and operational excellence helped us through the uncertainties of FY’23. We continue to return cash to shareholders through a consistent dividend policy. We move into the next fiscal, with sharper focus on productivity improvements, cash and value creation for our stakeholders,” said Rohit Anand, chief financial officer of Tech Mahindra

Earnings pressure was seen across verticals. Retail, transport and logistics was down 10.4 per cent on sequential basis, CME was flat 0.7 per cent, technology was flat, and BFSI was soft at 0.3 per cent growth.

Tech Mahindra

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Tech Mahindra Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit down 27% YoY as clients cut spending

Tech Mahindra
2 min read

Amazon lays off employees in Cloud computing, HR units in fresh wave

Amazon
3 min read

Ice-cream brand Baskin Robbins looks at 20% growth in India in FY24

Ice creams
3 min read

Co-living operator Settl. to open 4 new centres in Gurugram by next month

co-living space, offices, entertainment, Television, real estate
2 min read

IT firm Coforge FY23 revenue up 24.6% at Rs 8,014.6 cr, profit grows 4.6%

Coforge
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors
2 min read

Maruti Q4 net profit jumps 42% to Rs 2,670 cr, plans to set up a new plant

Maruti Suzuki
4 min read

After IPL, JioCinema now lands a deal to stream Warner Bros, HBO content

Mukesh Ambani
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon