close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LTIMindtree Q4 results: PAT up 0.5% YoY, dividend at Rs 40 per share

Revenue up by 11.9% Y-o-Y at Rs 8,691 cr

BS Web Team New Delhi
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT services company LTIMindtree on Thursday reported an increased of 0.5 per cent in net profit at Rs 1,114 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. 

The company said in its regulatory filing that the revenue from operations during the reporting quarter surged 21.9 per cent to Rs 8,691 crore as against Rs 7,128 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The Board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share for the financial year ended March. The record date for the same will be announced in due course, the Bengaluru-based IT services firm said in a statement.

There are currently, 84,546 professionals working at LTIMindtree as of March 31, 2023, the company said. It added that trailing 12 months attrition was 20.2 per cent. 

 

Also Read

Stocks to Watch: Fusion MicroFinance, Srei, IRCTC, Apollo Tyres, LTI, Paytm

L&T Infotech, Mindtree extend fall ahead of merger, down up to 7% in 3 days

L&T Infotech and Mindtree receives approval for merger from NCLT

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Adani Power, Varun Beverages, ABB ripe for Nifty Next50 inclusion

Wipro Q4 net profit dips 0.4% to Rs 3,074.5 crore; revenue rises 11.7%

Axis Bank reports wider-than-expected Q4 loss on $1.41 bn Citi deal

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Bajaj Finserv net profit rises 31%, announces dividend of Rs 0.8 per share

Coforge Q4 net profit drops 45%; full year revenue crosses $1 bn mark

Topics : Q4 Results LTI MindTree BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

OYO turns cash flow positive for first time in March quarter: Reports

Oyo
1 min read

Air India, Sabre Corporation sign multi-year deal for global travel access

Air India
2 min read

Godrej buys Raymond's consumer products business for Rs 2,825 cr

mergers
2 min read

Wipro to buy back Rs 12,000 cr worth of shares at 19% premium

Wipro
2 min read

Wipro Q4 net profit dips 0.4% to Rs 3,074.5 crore; revenue rises 11.7%

Wipro
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors
2 min read

Maruti Q4 net profit jumps 42% to Rs 2,670 cr, plans to set up a new plant

Maruti Suzuki
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon