Thomas Cook India Q2 results: Net profit rises by 38% to Rs 65 cr

Thomas Cook India Q2 results: Net profit rises by 38% to Rs 65 cr

The profit before interest, depreciation, and taxes (PBIDT) of the company increased by 28.6 per cent to Rs 168.2 crore Y-o-Y for the July-September quarter

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Thomas Cook India, an omnichannel travel company, reported a 37.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared with the same quarter last year.
 
The company’s net sales increased by 8.7 per cent to Rs 2,003.8 crore on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis for the July-September quarter. Other income of the company also rose by 55.4 per cent Y-o-Y for the July-September quarter.
 
The profit before interest, depreciation, and taxes (PBIDT) of the company increased by 28.6 per cent to Rs 168.2 crore Y-o-Y for the July-September quarter.
 
“With a consolidated profit before tax (PBT) growth of 37 per cent in Q2 FY25 compared with Q2 FY24, the Thomas Cook India Group has delivered strong results, comparable to a peak-season quarter in a traditionally non-peak quarter for the industry,” said Madhavan Menon, executive chairman, Thomas Cook India, in a statement. “For H1 FY25 as well, the team has delivered healthy growth of 26 per cent over H2 FY24. Having achieved our first priority of recovery in business volumes, our focus going forward is on ensuring sustainable growth and profitability.”
 
 
The company recorded 11 per cent growth in sales for the leisure travel segment in Q2 FY25 and a 15 per cent growth in sales Y-o-Y (excluding one-time contracts of Q2 FY24) for the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) segment. The company’s corporate travel turnover grew by 13 per cent in Q2 FY25.
 
Thomas Cook’s forex segment saw an 8 per cent growth in revenue Y-o-Y for Q2 FY25.

Sterling Holidays, the company’s leisure hospitality segment, reported a 22 per cent growth in sales Y-o-Y, with occupancy at 49 per cent for the July-September quarter.
 
“Sterling continues to be a debt-free company with a cash surplus,” the company said in a statement.
 
The company’s Digital Imaging Solutions (DEI) segment was impacted during the July-September quarter due to muted sales growth in the USA following business closure in the region, unusual weather, and regional geopolitical tensions that reduced footfall in the UAE, according to the company’s press release.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

