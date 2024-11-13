Vi Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs.7,175 crores, Arpu at Rs 156

Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 7,175 crore in the second quarter (July-September) of FY25, which was 17.8 per cent lower than the Rs 8,737 crore loss in the corresponding quarter of FY24. On a sequential basis, however, the firm’s net loss was 11.5 per cent higher than the Rs 6,432 crore loss in Q1.
Q2 was the second consecutive quarter where the financially beleaguered telco managed to reduce its headline loss figures. This was mainly due to the steep fall in the telco’s tax expenses, which dropped to just Rs 7.8 crore in Q2, down from Rs 817.7 crore in Q2 FY24.
Lower interest and financing costs also benefited the company, with these costs shrinking to Rs 6,313 crore in Q2, a decline of 3.38 per cent from Rs 6,534 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the telco’s revenue from operations rose by just 2 per cent in the latest quarter, amounting to Rs 10,932 crore, up from Rs 10,716 crore in Q2 FY24.
The average blended revenue per user (Arpu), a key performance metric for telecom firms, rose to Rs 156 in Q2, after remaining stagnant at Rs 146 for the preceding two quarters. Following the tariff hikes by private telcos Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vi in July, the Arpu increased by 6.84 per cent sequentially. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, Arpu was up 9.8 per cent.
Despite adding a record 42,000 4G sites in Q2, the company’s 4G subscriber base was impacted by the tariff hikes, shrinking by 0.8 million to 125.9 million in Q2. Before this, Vi had recorded 11 consecutive quarters of 4G subscriber additions.
“Immediately after the fund raise, we executed quick and impactful capital expenditure, resulting in a 14 per cent increase in our 4G data capacity and expanding 4G population coverage by 22 million, reaching 1.05 billion at the end of September compared with 1.03 billion in March 2024,” the company said.
Overall, Vi continued to lose customers, ending Q2 with 5 million fewer subscribers. This is double the 2.5 million subscriber loss reported in the preceding quarter, leading to an increase in the churn rate to 4.5 per cent.
The total payment obligations to the government stood at Rs 2.12 trillion at the end of Q2, including deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1.41 trillion. The company also had an adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability of Rs 70,320 crore owed to the government. In a major relief for the telco, debt from banks and financial institutions reduced to Rs 3,250 crore in Q2, down from Rs 7,830 crore a year ago.
Vi also shut down 19,700 3G sites across circles and currently has 3G sites in 8 circles.