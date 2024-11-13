Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / EIH unveils expansion plan with 20 properties, including a Nile cruiser

EIH unveils expansion plan with 20 properties, including a Nile cruiser

The company also outlined a robust expansion plan, with a pipeline of 20 properties to be completed by 2029. This includes 17 hotels, two luxury boats, and a Nile cruiser

Q2 earnings, Q2

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

East India Hotels Limited (EIH), the parent of the Oberoi group of hotels, recorded a 40 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 132 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.
 
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 94.14 crore in the same period last year.
 
Its revenue from operations rose by 12.6 per cent to Rs 622.58 crore, up from Rs 552.49 crore in the same period last year.
 
“Our record-breaking second-quarter results highlight strong demand. This strong financial momentum reflects the unwavering trust our guests place in our brand and the relentless commitment of our teams to deliver outstanding service,” Vikram Oberoi, chief executive officer and managing director, EIH, said in an earnings release.
 
 
The company also outlined a robust expansion plan, with a pipeline of 20 properties to be completed by 2029. This includes 17 hotels, two luxury boats, and a Nile cruiser.
 
Of the 20 properties, nine will be owned, invested in, and operated directly or through joint ventures by EIH Limited. The remaining 11, including the boats and the cruiser, will be managed by the Oberoi Group.

More From This Section

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs.7,175 crores, Arpu at Rs 156

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Bayer CropScience Q2 results: PAT falls to Rs 136 cr on pricing pressure

Q2 earnings, Q2

Sun TV Network Q2 results: Net profit drops 12% to Rs 409.1 crore

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Pharma India results: Q2FY25 net profit falls 27% to Rs 38 cr

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Brigade Enterprises Q2FY25 results: Net profit down 11% to Rs 118.98 cr

 
Of these, 11 hotels will be located in India, while nine will be in international destinations such as London, Egypt, Bhutan, Nepal, and Saudi Arabia.
 
“Upon completion, four hotels will operate under the Trident brand, comprising a total inventory of approximately 1,350 keys. Additionally, the mixed-use developments in Bengaluru and Pune will include commercial, retail, and food and beverage (F&B) space of approximately 11.71 lakh square feet,” the release added.
 
“Our expansion strategy, with 20 carefully curated properties across strategic global and domestic markets, underscores our ambition to meet the evolving aspirations of today’s discerning travellers,” Oberoi added.

Also Read

Delhi High Court

Oberoi family dispute: HC permits Anastasia Oberoi to attend November 5 AGM

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah

Oberoi Group exits UAE market, ends partnership with Al Zorah Resort

Oberoi Realty

FIR filed against IREO Group, Oberoi Realty MDs for fraud in Gurugram

The Oberoi, Delhi

Demand-supply imbalance will help ARR growth, says Vikram Oberoi

PremiumOberoi Realty

Strong prospects fully priced in for real estate firm Oberoi Realty stock

Topics : Oberoi group luxury housing Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon