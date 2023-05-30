close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Torrent Pharma reports Q4 net profit of Rs 287 crore, revenue up 16%

The company's consolidated revenue from operation rose by 16.8 per cent to Rs 2,491 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,131 crore in the year-ago period

BS Web Team New Delhi
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, on Tuesday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 287 crore for the March quarter. The company reported loss of Rs 118 crore a year ago.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 16.8 per cent to Rs 2,491 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,131 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

The company’s revenue for FY23 up by 16 per cent to Rs 4,984 crore.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The board of directors has recommended to the members a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of Rs 5 each.”

“The final dividend amount, if declared by the shareholders, is proposed to be paid / dispatched on or around 14 August, 2023. Earlier an interim dividend of Rs 14 per equity share was paid during the last quarter,” the company said.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Torrent Pharma Q3 PAT up 14% to Rs 249 crore riding on India, Brazil

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today

Best Agrolife Q4 loss at Rs 8.4 cr; FY23 profit rises 83% to Rs 192 cr

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 net profit rises 60% to Rs 145 crore

Adani Transmission Q4 results: Consolidated PAT up 85% YoY to Rs 440 cr

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

Reliance Capital loss narrows to Rs 1,488 cr, expenses fall to Rs 5,949 cr

Torrent Pharma.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 30 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Torrent Pharma reports Q4 net profit of Rs 287 crore, revenue up 16%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Godrej Group arm to invest Rs 100 cr to acquire material handling equipment

rupee, loan, indian rupee
1 min read

Best Agrolife Q4 loss at Rs 8.4 cr; FY23 profit rises 83% to Rs 192 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

NMDC cuts iron ore lump rate by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs Rs 3,900 per tonne

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr
2 min read

Yes Bank plans to increase advertisement spend by 30% in FY24: Official

Yes Bank
2 min read

Most Popular

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

Electric Two-wheelers
3 min read

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Adani electricity
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon