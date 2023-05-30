Torrent Pharma reports Q4 net profit of Rs 287 crore, revenue up 16%

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, on Tuesday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 287 crore for the March quarter. The company reported loss of Rs 118 crore a year ago.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 16.8 per cent to Rs 2,491 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,131 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
The company’s revenue for FY23 up by 16 per cent to Rs 4,984 crore.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The board of directors has recommended to the members a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of Rs 5 each.”
“The final dividend amount, if declared by the shareholders, is proposed to be paid / dispatched on or around 14 August, 2023. Earlier an interim dividend of Rs 14 per equity share was paid during the last quarter,” the company said.
