Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Torrent Power Q4 results: PAT falls 4.2% to Rs 430 cr on higher fuel prices

Its revenue from operations rose 8.1% to Rs 6,529 crore, however, total expenses, led by fuel cost, rose nearly 10% to Rs 6,008 crore

Q4, Q4 results

Earlier this month, peer Tata Power, reported a 15% rise in its fourth-quarter profit. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian energy provider Torrent Power posted its second straight fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher fuel prices.
The company, a unit of Torrent Group, said consolidated net profit fell 4.2% to Rs 430 crore ($51.7 million) in the January-March quarter, from Rs 449 crore a year ago.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Its revenue from operations rose 8.1% to Rs 6,529 crore, however, total expenses, led by fuel cost, rose nearly 10% to Rs 6,008 crore.


WHY IT MATTERS
 
Searing heatwaves and an uptick in economic activity have resulted in India's electricity generation growing at an average of about 8% annually following the pandemic year of 2020/21, outpacing power demand growth in every major global economy.

Torrent Power's Chairman, Samir Mehta sees power demand in the the world's fastest-growing major economy to remain strong going forward. Company has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 4,328 megawatt peak (MWp) comprising of 2,730 megawatt (MW) of gas-based capacity, 1,236 MWp of renewable capacity and 362 MW of coal based capacity.
 
Earlier this month, peer Tata Power, reported a 15% rise in its fourth-quarter profit.

Topics : Torrent Power Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon