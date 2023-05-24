Icra Q4 net profit up 14.5% YoY to Rs 38.6 cr; revenue rises 16.4%

For the full year FY23, its consolidated net profit rose by 20.4 per cent YoY to Rs 136.7 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023. Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 17.6 per cent YoY to Rs 403.2 crore in FY23.

Rating agency Icra Ltd's consolidated net profit rose by 14.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 38.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23).Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 16.4 per cent YoY to Rs 109.1 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 93.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.