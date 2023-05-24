Icra Q4 net profit up 14.5% YoY to Rs 38.6 cr; revenue rises 16.4%

Rating agency Icra Ltd's consolidated net profit rose by 14.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 38.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23).
Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 16.4 per cent YoY to Rs 109.1 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 93.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 16.4 per cent YoY to Rs 109.1 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 93.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
For the full year FY23, its consolidated net profit rose by 20.4 per cent YoY to Rs 136.7 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023. Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 17.6 per cent YoY to Rs 403.2 crore in FY23.
Also Read
From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today
Icra downgrades SPCPL's rating to BBB+ on delay in securing working capital
From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today
NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results
ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today
Oil India Q4 results: PAT jumps 10% to Rs1,788 cr, dividend Rs 5.50 a share
JB Pharma Q4 PAT rises 3.5% to Rs 88 cr, revenue stands at Rs 762 cr
APM Terminals Pipavav Q4 profit rises 31%, Ebitda stands at Rs 129.94 cr
Brigade Enterprises Q4 profit at Rs 63 cr, FY23 profit stands at 222 cr
Cummins reports 61% jump in Q4 profit on robust domestic, int'l demand
ICRA
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y