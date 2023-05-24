close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Icra Q4 net profit up 14.5% YoY to Rs 38.6 cr; revenue rises 16.4%

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 17.6 per cent YoY to Rs 403.2 crore in FY23

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
ICRA

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rating agency Icra Ltd's consolidated net profit rose by 14.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 38.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23).

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 16.4 per cent YoY to Rs 109.1 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 93.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
For the full year FY23, its consolidated net profit rose by 20.4 per cent YoY to Rs 136.7 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023. Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 17.6 per cent YoY to Rs 403.2 crore in FY23.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Icra downgrades SPCPL's rating to BBB+ on delay in securing working capital

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today

Oil India Q4 results: PAT jumps 10% to Rs1,788 cr, dividend Rs 5.50 a share

JB Pharma Q4 PAT rises 3.5% to Rs 88 cr, revenue stands at Rs 762 cr

APM Terminals Pipavav Q4 profit rises 31%, Ebitda stands at Rs 129.94 cr

Brigade Enterprises Q4 profit at Rs 63 cr, FY23 profit stands at 222 cr

Cummins reports 61% jump in Q4 profit on robust domestic, int'l demand

ICRA

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Q4 Results ICRA

First Published: May 24 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Icra Q4 net profit up 14.5% YoY to Rs 38.6 cr; revenue rises 16.4%

ICRA
1 min read

Oil India Q4 results: PAT jumps 10% to Rs1,788 cr, dividend Rs 5.50 a share

Oil India, gas blowout
2 min read
Premium

Going 'Green': Uber gears up to add 25,000 electric vehicles to fleet

Uber
3 min read

JB Pharma Q4 PAT rises 3.5% to Rs 88 cr, revenue stands at Rs 762 cr

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
1 min read

APM Terminals Pipavav Q4 profit rises 31%, Ebitda stands at Rs 129.94 cr

APM Terminals Pipavav
2 min read

Most Popular

Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Nykaa, beauty care products
1 min read

LIVE: ED raids at 25 locations for alleged forex violations by gaming apps

Online gaming
2 min read

Biocon Q4 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 313 cr, revenue up 57%

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order
3 min read

India's airlines: Both Go First and bankruptcy laws need a rescue

Go First
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon