CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Applicants who have shown up for CBSE Class 10, and 12 board exams in the nation and abroad can check their outcomes on different platforms like sites, mobile applications and furthermore through SMS. In addition to cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, the CBSE's official websites are cbseresults.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, respectively.

The Board has not yet announced the date and time of the CBSE 10th Result 2023. All candidates who participated in the exam will be able to access the announcement date and time on the CBSE website.