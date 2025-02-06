Business Standard

Uno Minda Q3 results: PAT rises 21% at Rs 233 cr, revenue at Rs 4,184 cr

The company said its board has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 72 crore for expansion of its Hosur-based aluminium die casting manufacturing facility

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Auto components maker Uno Minda on Thursday said its profit after tax increased 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 233 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 193 crore in the third quarter (October-December) of last year. 

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,184 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 3,523 crore in the year-ago period, Uno Minda said in a statement.

The company said its board has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 72 crore for expansion of its Hosur-based aluminium die casting manufacturing facility.

 

"We continue to work on groundbreaking technologies, facilitating localisation and contributing to make in India. With these strategies, we are confident of continued success and help shaping the future of mobility," Uno Minda Group CMD Nirmal K Minda said.

The company's strategic focus on innovation, diversification, and operational efficiency continues to drive upward trajectory, solidifying position as a market leader in the automotive components sector, Uno Minda Group Group CFO Sunil Bohra said.

Shares of Uno Minda on Thursday ended 1.04 per cent up at Rs 1,035 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

