Home / Companies / Results / SBI Q3 net profit up 84.32% at Rs 16,891 cr, margins under pressure

SBI Q3 net profit up 84.32% at Rs 16,891 cr, margins under pressure

Sequentially, the public sector lender's profit was down by 7.86 per cent from Rs 18,331 crore in the quarter-ended September (Q2FY25)

SBI, State Bank Of India

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, reported a net profit of Rs 16,891 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), up 84.32 per cent from Rs 9,164 crore in the same period of the previous year (Q3FY24) on predominantly decline in loan loss provisions.
 
Sequentially, the public sector lender’s profit was down by 7.86 per cent from Rs 18,331 crore in the quarter-ended September (Q2FY25).
 
The Mumbai-based bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) expanded by 4.09 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 41,446 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 39,816 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
 
Sequentially, NII was flat Rs 41,620 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Net interest margin (NIM) in domestic business declined to 3.15 per cent in Q3FY25, compared to 3.34 per cent in Q3FY24. Sequentially, NIM was down from 3.27 per cent in Q2FY25.

Its loan loss provisions rose to Rs 2,305 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 1,756 crore in Q3FY24. However, they declined from Rs 3,631 crore in Q2FY25.
 
SBI’s advances grew 13.49 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 40.67 trillion in Q3FY25. The retail advances rose by 11.65 per cent to Rs 14.47 trillion.
 
Total deposits increased 9.81 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 52.29 trillion.
 
The share of low-cost deposits -- current account and saving account (Casa) -- in domestic books declined to 39.2 per cent at the end of December 2024 from 41.18 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, they fell to 40.03 per cent in September 2024.
 
The bank’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was 2.07 per cent at the end of December 2024 improved by 35 basis points Y-o-Y. The net NPA ratio was at 0.53 per cent, improved by 11 basis points Y-o-Y. The provision coverage ratio, including technical write-offs, stood at 91.74 per cent in December as against 91.49 per cent a year ago.
 
The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at the end of the third quarter of the financial year 2025 stands at 13.03 per cent with Common Equity Tier I Capital of 9.52 per cent at the end of December 2024. 

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

