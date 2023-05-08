close

Vardhman Textiles' net profit up 52% QoQ; declares Rs 3.5 dividend a share

The company reported a net profit of Rs 749 crore for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) on a standalone basis

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Vardhman Textiles Limited has reported a net profit of Rs 160 crore on a consolidated basis for Q4FY23, up 52 per cent over Q3FY23. The board of directors of the company also recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 749 crore for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) on a standalone basis. It reported a revenue of Rs 9,841 crore for FY23 which is up 5 per cent compared to FY22.

The company reported an EBITDA margin of 15 per cent for FY23 against 27 per cent for the previous financial year. The consolidated turnover of the company was reported to be Rs 10,137 crore. In absolute terms, the net profits stood at Rs 805 crore.
The company reported a net standalone profit of Rs 150 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23, a 66 per cent jump from the previous quarter. The revenue of the company stood at Rs 2,428 crore for Q4, up 6 per cent over Q3. The company reported a revenue of Rs 2,370 crore in Q3FY23.

On a consolidated basis, the turnover of the company was Rs 10,137 crore and net profits were Rs 805 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

First Published: May 08 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

