Union Bank's Q4 net rises 93.3% to Rs 2,782 cr on healthy growth in NII



Sequentially, the profit rose from Rs 2,244 crore in Q3FY23. Public sector lender Union Bank of India's net profit rose by 93.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,782 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) on healthy growth in Net Interest Income (NII) and non-interest income.



The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.0 per share (Rs 10 each) for FY23, subject to shareholders' approval, the Mumbai-based lender informed BSE. For FY23, the bank's net profit grew 61.18 per cent to Rs 8,433 crore against Rs 5,232 crore in FY22.



Union Bank’s NII, interest revenues minus interest expenses, grew by 21.9 per cent YoY to Rs 8,251 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 6,769 crore for Q4FY22. The net interest margin improved to 2.98 per cent in Q4FY23 from 2.75 per cent in Q4FY22. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.04 per cent with Common Equity Tier of 12.36 per cent at the end of March.

Also Read Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year O2C segment may drive RIL's Q4FY23 revenue; retail, telco stable: Analysts Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do? TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25% In a first, Softbank-backed OYO turns cash flow-positive in Q4FY23 Adani Power Q4 profit grows 13% Rs 5,242 cr on lower finance cost Rane Engine Valve reports 24.7% to Rs 136.50 crore rise in Q4 revenue Paytm boosts merchant payments leadership, GMV grows 34% in April Adani Power Q4 results: Net profit rises 12.9% to Rs 5,242 crore Piramal Enterprises posts Q4 loss of Rs 196 cr on MTM hit of Rs 375 cr



Its advances grew by 13.05 per cent YoY basis to Rs 8.09 trillion in FY23. Out of it, RAM advances – Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM)- increased at a higher pace of 14.94 per cent to Rs 4.36 trillion at the end of March 2023. The non-interest income rose by 62.48 per cent YoY to Rs 5,269 crore in Q4FY23, the bank said a statement.



The asset quality profile improved with gross non-performing assets declining to 7.53 per cent in March from 11.11 per cent in the same month in 2022. The net NPAs also declined 1.7 per cent in March 2023 from 3.68 per cent a year ago. Total deposits increased by 8.26 per cent YoY to Rs 11.17 trillion. The share of low-cost deposits — current account and saving accounts (CASA) — stood at 35.62 per cent at the end of March 2023, down marginally from 36.54 per cent a year ago.

The provision coverage ratio improved to 90.34 per cent in March 2023 from 83.61 per cent a year ago.