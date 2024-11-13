Business Standard
Vodafone Idea Q2FY25 results: Loss narrows to Rs 7,176 cr, revenue up 1.8%

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 10,932.2 crore during the quarter from Rs 10,716.3 crore a year ago

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

The company had posted a loss of Rs 8,746.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea on Wednesday said its consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 7,175.9 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 8,746.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from services of Vodafone Idea (VIL) increased 1.8 per cent to Rs 10,918.1 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 10,714.6 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 10,932.2 crore during the quarter from Rs 10,716.3 crore a year ago, it stated.

