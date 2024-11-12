Potential bank guarantee waiver will be sectoral, not only for Vi: Scindia

Business Standard
Starlink needs to comply with existing norms, security concerns for satcom licence

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

A potential bank guarantee waiver will not only be for financially beleaguered Vodafone Idea (Vi) but for the entire sector, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday. "Bank guarantee waivers have already been given post-2022 as part of the spectrum auctions. Any step the government takes will not be company-specific but sectoral," Scindia told reporters at a media briefing.
 
Vi has been actively seeking the removal of the bank guarantee requirements for spectrum acquired before 2022. The telco needs to secure bank guarantees worth Rs 24,700 crore in the coming months. As a result, a change in the current norms will largely benefit Vi, even though it is an industry demand. "All assistance that has been given has been from a sectoral standpoint until now, except in the case of BSNL, which is 100 per cent government-owned," Scindia stressed.
   
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has asked Vi to submit bank guarantees as an assurance for the spectrum payment of Rs 24,747 crore due in September 2025. The DoT has also reached out to the finance ministry on the issue of exempting telcos from submitting bank guarantees for spectrum payment dues.
 
Meanwhile, Vi has pointed out that the spectrum auction rules of 2022 and 2024 have removed the requirement for providing bank guarantees for the annual payment instalments by telcos.
 
Compliance must for satcom
 
Scindia reiterated that Elon Musk-owned Starlink will have to comply with all norms to get a licence for satellite communication services in India, indicating that the company is yet to fully address the government's security concerns.
 
"We are more than happy to issue the licence as long as you comply with all the conditions," Scindia said in response to questions on whether the government plans to provide a satcom licence to US tech billionaire Elon Musk-owned Starlink. The minister said the satellite internet services provider is in the process of completing all the requirements.

"You have to look at it from a security perspective as well, making sure that all the security concerns are addressed. When they do that, we will be more than happy to proceed. They are in the process of doing it," he stressed.
 
The DoT has already granted Bharti Enterprises-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm, Jio Space Limited, the necessary Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS) licence. The parent groups of both entities—telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio—remain opposed to foreign satcom providers such as Starlink and Amazon's subsidiary Project Kuiper entering the market to service key retail segments.
 
Both Starlink and Project Kuiper's applications for GMPCS licences have faced several hurdles. Key among these has been the companies’ inability to comply with mandatory ownership disclosure norms put in place by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Security clearance from the Home Ministry has also been held up.
 

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

