Goodluck India Q2 results: Net profit increases 30% to Rs 45 crore

Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 34.70 crore in the July-September period, according to a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Special steel maker Goodluck India on Wednesday reported a 30 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 45.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter, helped by higher income.

The company's total income rose to Rs 992.65 crore against Rs 887.75 crore in the year-ago period.

For the half year ended September 30, 2024, the company's net profit increased by 25.66 per cent to Rs 79.53 crore compared to Rs 63.29 crore.

Total income grew by 9.25 per cent to Rs 1,908.33 crore from Rs 1,746.80 crore in the six-month period of the preceding fiscal.

 

Sales volume surged by nearly 9.40 per cent to 2,00,489 lakh tonne in H1FY25 against 1,83,256 LT in H1FY24.

"It has been an exceptionally good quarter for us where we have witnessed a significant growth in both our volume and value sales. While the volume growth in sales is backed by robust demand from almost all quarters of the industry, the higher profitability is primarily on account of good growth in our value-added offerings," M C Garg, Chairman of Goodluck India, said.

Goodluck India manufactures a wide range of engineered steel structures, precision/auto tubes, forging for defence and aerospace, CR (cold rolled) products and GI (galvanised iron pipes) pipes.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

