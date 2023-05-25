Vodafone Idea Q4 results: Net loss declines 2.2% to Rs 6,418 crore



The net loss was however 2.2 per cent lower on a year-on-year basis due to revenue growth and an increase in 4G customers. In the same period last year, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 6,563 crore. Vodafone Idea (Vi) reported a consolidated net loss to Rs 6,418 crore in Q4 FY23 on a year-on-year basis on the back of an increase in operating expenses.



Gross revenue in the fourth quarter of FY23 increased by 2.8 per cent YoY to Rs 10,531 crore while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined by 9.4 per cent to Rs 4,210 crore. Operating expenses rose 13 per cent to Rs 6,321 crore on a year-on-year basis. On a sequential basis, the net loss reduced by 19.6 per cent. In the third quarter of FY23, Vi had posted a net loss of Rs 7,990 crore.



The company lost 2.7 million subscribers sequentially and its user base stood at 225.9 million at the end of the second quarter. Average revenue per user (ARPU) remained flat at Rs 135 on a sequential basis and rose 8.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Vi has been struggling operationally and financially and previous rating downgrades have resulted in an increase in finance costs. However, the 4G customer count grew by a million sequentially to 122.6 million.