close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Vodafone Idea Q4 results: Net loss declines 2.2% to Rs 6,418 crore

On a sequential basis, the net loss reduced by 19.6 per cent. In the third quarter of FY23, Vi had posted a net loss of Rs 7,990 crore

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
vodafone, idea, VI

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea (Vi) reported a consolidated net loss to Rs 6,418 crore in Q4 FY23 on a year-on-year basis on the back of an increase in operating expenses.
The net loss was however 2.2 per cent lower on a year-on-year basis due to revenue growth and an increase in 4G customers. In the same period last year, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 6,563 crore.

On a sequential basis, the net loss reduced by 19.6 per cent. In the third quarter of FY23, Vi had posted a net loss of Rs 7,990 crore.
Gross revenue in the fourth quarter of FY23 increased by 2.8 per cent YoY to Rs 10,531 crore while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined by 9.4 per cent to Rs 4,210 crore. Operating expenses rose 13 per cent to Rs 6,321 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) remained flat at Rs 135 on a sequential basis and rose 8.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
The company lost 2.7 million subscribers sequentially and its user base stood at 225.9 million at the end of the second quarter.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

Vodafone Idea's fundraising put on hold as govt delays equity call

Vodafone Idea hits lowest level since September 2021, down 6% in firm mkt

In search of funding, Vodafone Idea dials KKR and Temasek Holdings

2023 will be decisive for Vodafone Idea, fundraising critical: CLSA

Triveni Engineering and Industries Q4 net profit rises 74% to Rs 190 crore

Ircon International Q4 PAT grows 25% to Rs 248 cr, total revenue up 31%

IRFC Q4 results: Profit falls 11% to Rs 1,328 crore, revenue up 5%

Jubilant Industries Q4 consolidated net profit rises to Rs 18.78 crore

Emami Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 59% to Rs 144 crore


However, the 4G customer count grew by a million sequentially to 122.6 million.    
Vi has been struggling operationally and financially and previous rating downgrades have resulted in an increase in finance costs.

Rival firms Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are ramping up their 5G network while Vi is yet to finalise its deal with telecom gear makers for equipment. Planned fund raising for network expansion too has not materialised.
In a statement, Vi’s chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra said, “We are pleased to report annual revenue growth for the first time post –merger on the back of consistently improving performance for last several quarters. Our annual revenue and EBITDA grew by 9.5 per cent and 24.1 per cent respectively compared to last financial year. We continue to see growth in ARPU and 4G subscribers.  We continue to remain engaged with our lenders for further debt fund raising as well as with other parties for equity or equity-linked fund raising, to make required investments for network expansion, including 5G rollout.”

Vodafone Idea

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Voda idea Q4 Results

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Vodafone Idea Q4 results: Net loss declines 2.2% to Rs 6,418 crore

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

India sees a Rs 200 cr investment in washing machine plant by Thomson

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO and director, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd
2 min read

Triveni Engineering and Industries Q4 net profit rises 74% to Rs 190 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Third round of layoffs at Meta impacts senior executives in India

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Nikon aims double-digit FY24 growth, expects India to be in top 3 markets

nikon
4 min read

Most Popular

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges entire Hindustan Zinc stake to raise funds

Vedanta
2 min read

BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

BSNL
3 min read

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji's compensation down 50% as profits fall

rishad premji
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon