close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

Voltas Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 36 cr, income increases to Rs 2,364 cr

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.68 per cent up at Rs 839.30 apiece on the BSE

Q2

The funds would be utilised for the capital expenditure for its new manufacturing plants at Chennai and Waghodia in Gujarat, it added Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air conditioner maker Voltas on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 36 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs 6 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.
Its total income increased to Rs 2,364 crore for the second quarter against Rs 1,833 crore in the year-ago period, Voltas Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
The company said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the issuance of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.
The funds would be utilised for the capital expenditure for its new manufacturing plants at Chennai and Waghodia in Gujarat, it added.
Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.68 per cent up at Rs 839.30 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Untimely rains dent summer sales; to keep durable stocks in check: Analysts

Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar

Looking to expand footprint, Voltas to strengthen 'Voltas Beko' brand

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

ITC Q2 profit rises 10.3% to Rs 4,927 crore, misses estimates as costs rise

HUL Q2 results: Net profit flat at Rs 2,656 crore, revenue up 3.1%

South Indian Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 275 crore

Nestle India Q3 results: Net profit surges 37% as key brands perform well

Jindal Stainless Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 764 cr

Topics : Voltas stocks Voltas Q2 results

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon